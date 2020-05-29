P29k worth of ‘hot lumber seized in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY –– Police intercepted about P29,000 worth of undocumented coconut lumber aboard a closed van on Thursday night in Camalig town in Albay province.

A police report said Friday that Antonio, 57, and Roger, 23, both surnamed Nopia, and residents of Barangay Baligang, were arrested after failing to present documents of their cargo when they were flagged down by members of the Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Barangay Iluluan at 5:20 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

CIDG, acting on information fed by the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) Albay, confiscated 136 pieces of coconut lumber measuring 2x6x12 kept in the Isuzu Elf close van driven by Antonio.

Police seized the coconut lumber and impounded the van used in transporting the undocumented lumber product.

FEATURED STORIES

An investigation is ongoing.

LZB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ