P3.4-M in ‘shabu’ seized in Quiapo

FOUR people were arrested in a police operation which led to the seizure of a huge cache of shabu in Quiapo district in Manila on Wednesday.

The operation led to the arrest of Akmad Sumira Utawan, Jimmy Sangcala Imperial, Aminah Adam Macabato and Norainma Ibta Cabugatan near the Golden mosque in Barangay 384 on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

PDEA said the four suspects were under surveillance for drug-related activities.

Seized were half a kilo of shabu with an estimated street value of P3.4 million.

The four suspects face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

WITH A REPORT FROM ANGELA JANERY CARLOTO