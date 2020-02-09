P3.7-B allotted for street light program to intensify crime prevention in QC

MANILA, Philippines — The local government of Quezon City has allotted P3.7 billion to put up more than 24,000 street lights in a bid to create a safer environment in the largest city in Metro Manila.

In a statement, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said 24,880 street lights will be installed to provide more light in the streets and curb crime in six districts of Quezon City.

“Since most crimes are committed in dark streets and alleys, we want to provide additional protection to our people by installing new street lamp posts that will illuminate our barangays, roads, and other public places,” Belmonte said.

The street lights will also illuminate roads which will assist pedestrians and motorists who travel around the city at night, Belmonte said.

Aside from this, Belmonte noted that the creation of Task Force Streetlighting which will manage the installation, repair and maintenance of the street lights.

The said task force will also create guidelines and turnover the street light to barangays in Quezon City to ensure proper monitoring and maintenance of the lights.

The Quezon City government will also work with the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) to maintain the electricity of installed lights.

Previously, the government also announced the installation of 1,500 closed-circuit television cameras to heighten safety of residents in Quezon City.

