P3.7M worth of kush from Canada seized at Subic Freeport

SAN ANTONIO, Zambales, Philippines — More than 2 kilograms of high-grade marijuana, or kush, from Canada, were seized in a controlled delivery operation at the Subic Bay Freeport on Monday, Feb. 20.

Authorities also arrested a consignee, Federico Cesar Flores-Luna alias “Nestor Bustamante,” a 32-year-old a resident of a hotel at the free port.

ADVERTISEMENT

The package containing the illegal drugs arrived at the Port of Clark on Sunday, according to a report from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Central Luzon.

PDEA said the discovery emanated from information from PDEA-International Cooperation and Foreign Affairs Service and was relayed by its foreign counterparts.

FEATURED STORIES

“The anticipated subject package containing kush was declared as ‘window curtains’ and underwent X-ray and K-9 inspections and indicated the presence of dangerous drugs,” according to the PDEA.

A physical examination led to the discovery of five pouches containing approximately 2,336 grams of dried leaves and fruiting tops of marijuana with an estimated street value of P3,737,600.

The operation was led by the PDEA Zambales Provincial Office and included members of the Clark Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Clark, and the BOC Port of Subic.

The complaint will be filed against the claimant for importing dangerous drugs, a violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

RELATED STORIES

ATM

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>