P300k worth of shabu seized in Zambales

SAN ANTONIO, ZAMBALES –– About P300,000 worth of shabu (crystal meth) was seized from a drug suspect in San Narciso town on Friday (June 26).

Bele June Pascual from this town was arrested in a sting operation after he sold the narcotics to a government agent inside a vehicle.

Seized from him were 11 plastic sachets filled with 42.26 grams of meth.

