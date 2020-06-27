P300k worth of shabu seized in Zambales

SAN ANTONIO, ZAMBALES –– About P300,000 worth of shabu (crystal meth) was seized from a drug suspect in San Narciso town on Friday (June 26).
Bele June Pascual from this town was arrested in a sting operation after he sold the narcotics to a government agent inside a vehicle.
ADVERTISEMENT
Seized from him were 11 plastic sachets filled with 42.26 grams of meth.
FEATURED STORIES
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.