P30B from infra program for COVID-19 response remains untouched — DPWH

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Friday said the P30 billion funds to be reallocated from the Build, Build, Build program for the government’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response is still being readied and remain untouched.

DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said the agency is still identifying non-priority projects from which to draw funds from.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sa ngayon po may nakaready naman kami at kung sakali kailangan ng government ng additional funds, pwede rin kumuha. Magiidentify lang kami ng projects na hindi pinakapriority,” Villar said in an online briefing.

(Right now, we are ready in case the government needs additional funds. We just need to identify the projects that are not most prioritized.)

FEATURED STORIES

“Pero sa ngayon po pinaghahandaan pa lang, hindi pa naman nabawawasan,” he added.

(It is being prepared right now. It is yet to be touched.)

Villar earlier said the DPWH is ready to reallocate P30 billion from the administration’s infrastructure flagship program to help the government address the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Public Works chief also assured that the agency will hasten and try to reach its construction project targets once the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine is lifted.

The strict quarantine measure is expected to be lifted by April 30.

“Sa Build, Build, Build, tuloy-tuloy pa rin po ang ating flagship projects at pagkatapos nitong quarantine, asahan na po natin na mabilis na po ang construction at makakahabol naman kami sa targets ng 2020,” Villar said.

(In the Build, Build, Build program, flagship projects continue and after the quarantine, we expect to fast track the construction and catch up with our targets for 2020.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Villar earlier assured that the health crisis will have a “minimal” impact on the infrastructure program.

The Philippines as of Thursday confirmed 5,660 cases of the coronavirus disease with 362 fatalities and 435 recoveries.

/MUF

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ