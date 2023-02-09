P34-million agri-tourism road completed in Negros Occidental

MANILA, Philippines – A P34-million access road project to support the agri-tourism of Negros Occidental completed its final phase, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Thursday.
According to the DPWH, the P34-million project covers the reconstruction of a 1.17-kilometer two-lane concrete road and the installation of required safety and warning signs and markings along the way.
The Negros Occidental 1st District Engineering Office implemented the project under the Convergence and Special Support Program with the Department of Tourism.
DPWH Region VI Director Nerie Bueno stated that the reconstruction project was started to finish the 13.02-kilometer road stretch which is part of a 2018-2022 multi-year program, amounting to P295 million.
Improved access roads in Talisay and Bacolod City provide better transportation for tourists visiting locations, according to the agency.
This is also said to benefit the local agricultural sector by enabling faster product transportation. — Niña Cuasay, INQUIRER.net trainee
