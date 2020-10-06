P340,000 in meth seized during arrest of Cotabato City drug suspect

COTABATO CITY—Anti-narcotics agents here arrested a suspected drug dealer on Monday (Oct. 5) and seized some 50 grams of crystal meth, or shabu.

Juvenal Azurin, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro region, identified the suspect as Nashrudin Kasan Roup, 45, of Poblacion Mother village.

Undercover agents contacted Roup to purchase meth and the sale was set at 4 a.m.

Azurin said that as soon as Roup handed the drugs to the undercover agent, other PDEA operatives, police and Marines swooped down on his residence for the arrest.

Aside from the crystal meth, estimated to be worth P340,000 on retail, an unlicensed caliber .45 pistol was also seized from Roup.

Azurin said Roup’s affiliation and connection to a bigger drug syndicate is being determined.

He is currently detained at the PDEA.

