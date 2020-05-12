P340,000 worth of ‘shabu’ seized in Naga City

LEGAZPI CITY – Suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) worth P340,000 was seized from a high-value target in a drug operation in Naga City on Tuesday afternoon.

Master Sergeant Tobias Bongon, spokesperson of the Naga City police, said Anthony Lee was caught in a police entrapment at a gasoline station along the diversion road in Barangay Tabuc at around 2:35 p.m.

Seized from Lee was a transparent plastic bag containing 50 grams of shabu.

