P340K worth of ‘shabu’ seized in Naga City

LEGAZPI CITY — Anti-narcotics operatives arrested a suspected drug pusher and seized P340,000 worth of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) in a buy-bust operation in Naga City, Camarines Sur province on Saturday.

Police Master Sergeant Tobias Bongon, spokesperson of the Naga City police, said Vicky Diaz, 39, was arrested in Barangay (village) Sabang at around 3:30 p.m.

Seized from her were two sachets or 50 grams of shabu.

Diaz was included in the police’s drug watch list.

