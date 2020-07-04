P35M aid to be released to almost 7,000 poor families in Legazpi City

LEGAZPI CITY — The City government would release starting Monday the P35 million social amelioration assistance to nearly 7,000 poor families in this city, the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) said on Saturday.

Marlyn Manaya, CSWDO chief, said they have already processed the second tranche of the fund under the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) downloaded by the DSWD regional office intended for those waitlisted beneficiaries who did not receive assistance during the first tranche of the payout.

Legazpi City Mayor Noel Rosal, in an interview, said some 6,989 beneficiaries who were affected amid the lockdown brought by the coronavirus pandemic are expected to receive P5,000 each.

Rosal, citing CSWDO data, said at least 28,190 SAP beneficiaries have received P5,000 during the first tranche of the distribution of payout last May.

