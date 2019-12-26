HomeTopNews Philippines

P4.4-M worth of ‘shabu’ seized in Parañaque drug stings

December 26, 2019
crystal meth or shabu

The crystal meth seized from the suspects. (Photo from Parañaque City Police Station)

MANILA, Philippines — About 656 grams of crystal meth, or “shabu,” with an estimated worth of P4.4 million, was recently seized in separate buy-bust operations in Parañaque City.

In a drug sting conducted at 1:45 a.m.last Tuesday in Barangay Sto. Niño, police personnel was able to arrest a certain Arthur Jimenez.

Seized from the suspect were five sachets containing suspected shabu, weighing about 250 grams and has a street value of about P1.7 million. Police also confiscated a 9-mm pistol and one motorcycle.

Police said Jimenez is facing charges of violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act 9165 or) and as illegal possession of firearms.

On 3:45 a.m., Thursday, police also two drug suspects during a buy-bust operation at Barangay San Antonio, Parañaque.

Police identified the suspects as Rowel Baguion and Andrea Amores.

Seized from them were 14 sachets of suspected shabu, weighing about 406.6 grams with an estimated value of P2,764,880.

Police said both Baguion and Amores are facing charges of violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act No. 9165).

All suspects are currently detained at the custodial facility of the Parañaque police.

