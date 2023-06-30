P40 hike in Metro Manila minimum wage still not enough — senators

MANILA, Philippines — A P40 increase in the daily minimum wage of private sector workers in Metro Manila is a welcome development, but it is still not enough, said Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senator Jinggoy Estrada.

This would bring the daily minimum wage of workers in the non-agriculture sector from P570 to P610, and from P533 to P573 for the agriculture sector, service and retail establishments employing 15 or less workers, and manufacturing establishments regularly employing less than 10 workers.

This, however, is much less than the P150 across-the-board daily minimum wage hike, which had already been approved “in principle” by the Senate committee on labor, employment, and human resources development.

“That’s a wonderful development for our workers. Although it’s not enough,” Zubiri said in a message to reporters on Thursday night.

Estrada, who heads the Senate labor panel, also deemed the wage increase “a welcome development,” noting that the labor sector has adamantly called for across-the-board pay hikes.

But, he recognized, it “may not be sufficient to achieve a living wage in the National Capital Region.”

While this shows that the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) in Metro Manila is aware of the need to promptly adjust the current wage structure, Estrada said, “Our workers need and deserve wage hikes to cope with the ongoing rise in the prices of basic goods and commodities.”

“This does not mean that bills proposing adjustments in workers’ wage rates, which are currently pending before my committee on labor, will be put on the back burner,” he said in a separate message on Friday.

The senator vowed to take up the legislative proposal again in the upper chamber once Congress resumes for its second regular session in July.

“While these bills await action, we hope that other RTWPBs will follow suit, either by addressing filed petitions or initiating action on their own accord,” Estrada said.

According to the Department of Labor and Employment, the wage hike, which will take effect on July 16, will “directly benefit” 1.1 million minimum wage earners in Metro Manila.

“About 1.5 million full-time wage and salary workers earning above the minimum wage may also indirectly benefit as a result of upward adjustments at the enterprise level arising from the correction of wage distortion,” DOLE said in an earlier statement.

