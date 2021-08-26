P400B allotted for Covid response

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said the government has earmarked nearly P400 billion of the proposed 2022 national budget for Covid-19 response.

During the House Committee on Appropriations’ deliberations for the 2022 budget, DBM Officer in Charge and Undersecretary Tina Rose Marie Canda noted that the national government has set aside a total of P395.6 billion for Covid-related measures of various agencies.

She added the budget contains funding for the Department of Interior and Local Government’s contract tracing and the Department of Health’s vaccine procurement, among others.

But Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd, for one, said that the 2022 budget is not entirely focused on the response to Covid-19.

“Covid-19 is a problem, and definitely the budget is to address that problem. But this budget is not only a Covid-19 response budget,” he clarified.

According to Dominguez, the 2022 budget also addresses the requirements of the entire country, including those related to education, defense, infrastructure, and other issues.

“So, of course, Covid-19 is important, but it is not the exclusive goal of this budget,” he emphasized.



The Finance chief highlighted that by increasing public immunization, the Philippines should be able to avoid catastrophic rises in Covid-19 infection rates in the near future.

He said the government’s vaccination program is on track, as it receives a consistent supply of vaccinations from numerous sources and has been vaccinating people on time.

The country’s entire vaccine supply has now reached 48.5 million doses, with 31.1 million vaccine shots successfully provided as of August 24. Dominguez added this consists of 17.8 million for the first dose and 13.3 million for the second shot.

The government anticipates a further 147 million doses to arrive in the remaining months of the year, he said.

“With more reliable vaccine deliveries, we are ready to scale up the inoculation drive. We have managed to administer 710,000 vaccine shots in a single day. We are aiming to bring that up to a million daily to achieve the inoculation of all Filipino adults by the end of this year,” the Cabinet official explained.

He went on to say that the government will continue to improve the public health care system, as well as tracking, tracing, and treatment systems, in order to withstand any probable infection increase.

“The goal here is to remove the pandemic as a determinant of how our economy performs,” said Dominguez.