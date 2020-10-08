P47.6-M shabu seized, 4 suspects collared in Batangas bust

MANILA, Philippines — Police seized P47.6 million worth of shabu (crystal meth) and arrested four drug suspects in Sto. Tomas, Batangas on Wednesday night.

A report from Batangas provincial police office identified the suspects as Joey Liro Mordes, Lanze Esquivel, Angelo Morales, and John Paul Muyco.

The suspects were arrested during a buy-bust operation along Pan Pacific Highway at 11:20 p.m.

Seized were seven kilograms of crystal meth, P500 marked money, and a sedan car.

The suspects are detained at the Batangas police station while charges for violation of Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared against them.

