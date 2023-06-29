P476,000 worth of shabu seized in Batangas bust

LUCENA CITY — Police anti-narcotics operatives nabbed a “high-value” drug suspect and her two associates early Thursday, June 29, and seized P476,000 worth of shabu (crystal meth) in a buy-bust operation in Sto. Tomas City in Batangas province.

Local anti-drug enforcers busted at 12:30 a.m. Angela Alonzo, 39; Geriza Mercado, 44; Pedro Mendoza, 54, all residents of Bulacan province after they sold shabu worth P5,000 to an undercover cop in Barangay Poblacion 2, the Region 4A police reported.

The police tagged Alonzo as a “high-value individual.”

Authorities seized from the suspects 12 sachets of meth weighing 70 grams worth about P476,000 and a mobile phone containing records of their supposed drug transactions.

The police also confiscated a Nissan Navara sports utility vehicle believed to have been used by the suspects in their illegal trade.

Police were tracking the source of the illegal drugs.

The suspects were detained at the local police jail as they await charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

