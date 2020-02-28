Trending Now

admin

P4M ‘shabu’ seized from 3 men in Bulacan

Over 600 grams were seized from three suspects, who were arrested during a buy-bust operation in Balagtas, Bulacan on Thursday evening. (Photo by Carmela Reyes-Estrope)

BALAGTAS, Bulacan –– Police on Thursday seized 622 grams of “shabu” (crystal meth) worth P4.2 million from three suspects during an anti-illegal drug operation at NIA Road in Barangay Santol here.

Major Ronnie Pascua, Balagtas police chief, identified the suspects as Eli Buenaventura, 41, and Reneboy Cahanding, 32, both from Subic, Zambales, and Jan Carlo Villanobos, 23, from Olongapo City.

Pascua said the suspects had been under police surveillance before the operation.

Also seized from the suspects were drug paraphernalia and a vehicle./lzb

