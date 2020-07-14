P5.4-M worth of shabu seized from 3 suspects in Las Piñas

MANILA, Philippines — At least P5.4 million worth of crystal meth, locally known as shabu, was seized from three suspects in a buy-bust operation conducted by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and police officers from various units at a Las Piñas mall on Monday afternoon.

PDEA identified the suspects as Daisy Usman, Yasmin Balading, and Joselito Castillo.

The PDEA agents conducted the operation with police officers from Laguna, Bulacan, the National Capital Region Police Office, and the Southern Police District.

Aside from the illegal substances, the law enforcers seized some cellphone and a gray Toyota Vios that the suspects used.

The suspects will face charges for violation of sections of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

—With a report from Jim Mendoza

