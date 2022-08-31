JAB ANSTOETZ – Uncompromised quality since 1946

SINGAPORE, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — P5 Pte Ltd. Singapore’s leading provider of luxury furniture, home furnishings and home decor, is pleased to announce its exclusive partnership with one of the leading companies in the home furnishing industry and to open the official JAB ANSTOETZ showroom in the heart of Scotts Road.



P5 Pte Ltd. and JAB ANSTOETZ Group officially launches flagship showroom in Singapore

For customers around the world, the name JAB ANSTOETZ is synonymous with textile passion, expressed in imaginative creations of selected quality. The family-run company is one of the trendsetters in sophisticated interior design and, with its finely coordinated products, creates living worlds that fascinate again and again.

The first chapter in the company’s history was written by Josef Anstoetz, who opened a wholesale business for decorative and upholstery fabrics in 1946 under the name JAB (short for Josef Anstoetz Bielefeld). His nephew Heinz, who succeeded him in 1955, used the contacts of the aspiring trading house and successively expanded the fabric publishing company by founding subsidiaries. Thus, as early as 1956, the upholstered furniture factory BW Bielefelder Werkstätten was founded as the first subsidiary, which today, internationally as JAB Furniture, manufactures the highest quality upholstered furniture, upholstered beds and home accessories in meticulous craftsmanship at the Bielefeld headquarter in Germany – and is one of the few companies in the industry to produce in a completely climate-neutral manner. In addition to fine textiles in a unique variety of design, quality and colours (around 3.000 articles in 30.000 colours), timeless and modern upholstered furniture for the living, dining and sleeping areas for discerning furniture connoisseurs, JAB Flooring has been rounding off its portfolio in the field of exclusive floor coverings (carpets, fitted carpets and design coverings) since 1974.

Today, the third-generation family-run JAB ANSTOETZ Group offers its partners and customers in more than 90 countries a coherent product range that covers all areas of textile living. Exclusive home fabrics, fine carpets, masterfully crafted upholstered furniture – the JAB ANSTOETZ Group presents textile furnishing at its best.

From design to production, the JAB ANSTOETZ Group consistently relies on highest quality and production standards, both in-house and at all partner companies at home and abroad. Trends and current living styles, technical innovations as well as influences from fashion and art are registered and taken up with a fine sense. Every year, new collections interpret the lifestyle of their time.

The approximately 1.600 employees worldwide contribute significantly to the growing success of the JAB ANSTOETZ Group and ensure the unmistakable signature of each brand.

With the first showroom in the SEA region, JAB ANSTOETZ in cooperation with P5 Pte. Ltd. offers discerning customers an irresistible selection of the highest quality and most fascinating furnishing concepts!

Showroom Address:

P5 Pte Ltd.

JAB ANSTOETZ INTERIORS

15 Scotts Road,

#01-01, 15 Scotts,

Singapore 228218.

Tel: +65 6337 0050

www.p5.com.sg