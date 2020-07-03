P6.8-M ‘shabu’ seized during buy-bust ops at Taguig mall

MANILA, Philippines — Around P6.8-million worth of suspected shabu or crystal meth had been recovered from an alleged drug trafficker following a buy-bust operation conducted in Western Bicutan, Taguig City.

Reports from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said that the suspect, identified as Arnel Sawal, 25, from Lower Bicutan, was caught after dealing with undercover agents of PDEA’s combined teams from Region IV-A, Region I, National Capital Region, and Taguig City Police.

Operatives recovered 20 sachets of shabu, weighing a total of one kilogram, when Sawal was subdued inside the parking area of a mall.

Aside from the illegal drugs, PDEA agents also recovered the marked money used to purchase the shabu.

PDEA said that they are preparing charges against the suspect for violations of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs), Article II of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The suspect is now detained while awaiting the filing of criminal charges. With reports from Jim Mendoza / trainee

