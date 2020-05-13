‘P6.8B seen from higher import duty on oil’

The government is projected to earn about P6.8 billion in revenues for the government’s Social Amelioration Program (SAP) once an additional 10-percent import duty on crude oil and refined petroleum products is imposed, the Department of Energy (DoE) said on Wednesday.

Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker lines up at the Liquigaz depot in Mariveles, Bataan to refill and deliver LPG for distribution to retailers all over Metro Manila, PHOTO BY RENE DILAN

In a virtual presser, Energy Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella said this amount would be generated if the duty was applied from May to December this year.

The DoE estimated that figure using the volume of imports and prevailing pump prices as of May 1.

The imposition of this tax is mandated under Executive Order (EO) 113, signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on May 2.

Under the EO, the extra levy imposed would be collected and used to fund the SAP and other forms of assistance for those affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The order cited the need to augment government resources to finance the programs and measures to mitigate the effects of the global health crisis and move the country toward “recovery and rehabilitation.”

Rino Abad, director of the DoE’s Oil Industry Management Bureau, said the EO’s implementation would result in gasoline prices increasing by 60 centavos per liter and diesel prices rising by 84 centavos per liter.

“This is based on last week’s MOPS (Mean of Platts Singapore) price, kasi ‘yung ating computation ng (our computation of) tariff ay (is) based on the landed import cost ng (of) products,” Abad told reporters.

In terms of volume, the DoE projected that fuel demand would be the same as that in March, when Luzon was put under enhanced community quarantine to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Volume demand is seen to surge by 30 percent in June and 60 percent in July, before scaling back to its January level for the rest of the year.

On Tuesday, oil companies hiked prices of diesel by P1.90 per liter, gasoline by P2 per liter and kerosene by P1.25 per liter.

This week’s fuel price adjustment, Abad said, does not include the latest levy to be imposed, since the EO would take effect immediately after its publication in the government-run Official Gazette website or a newspaper of national circulation.

He told reporters that the higher import duty would be applied within the third week of May, if not on May 21.

The duty will remain in force until Republic Act 11469, or the “Bayanihan to Heal As One Act,” is no longer in effect or the modified rates of import duty are reversed to 0 percent, whichever comes earlier.

Meanwhile, the agency ordered industry players to exhaust their oil stocks as the additional import duty does not apply to them, as well as submit their oil inventories in about three to four days.

Circulars promulgated by the DoE require oil companies and refiners to maintain a minimum product inventory of 15 and 30 days, respectively.