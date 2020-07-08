P6.8M shabu seized in Bulacan drug bust; 2 foreigners, 1 Filipino fall

MANILA, Philippines — Suspected shabu (crystal meth), valued at P6.8 million, was confiscated in a buy-bust operation in Bulacan on Tuesday night, where two foreign nationals and a Filipino were arrested.
An initial report from Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) spokesperson Derrick Carreon on Wednesday identified the suspects as Zhicheng Lu and Feiyue Shi, both Chinese nationals, and their Filipino accomplice as Elgine Monzaga.
The suspects were arrested in an operation hatched by agents of PDEA National Capital Region and PDEA Bulacan provincial office in Barangay Caysio, Sta. Maria at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday.
Seized from the suspects were one kilogram of shabu with estimated value of P6.8 million, cellphone, passport and vehicle used in the drug deal.
The suspects remained under the custody of PDEA while complaints for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 were being prepared against them.
