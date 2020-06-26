P6.8M worth of ‘shabu’ seized in Rizal, suspect slain in Cavite

SAN PEDRO CITY –– Police and anti-narcotics agents seized a kilo of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) worth P6.8 million in a buy-bust operation in Antipolo City in Rizal province, authorities said Friday.

Authorities identified the arrested suspect as John Lennon Tadena, 23, and a resident of Antipolo City.

Separate reports from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Antipolo City police said the buy-bust happened around 9 p.m. Thursday in a convenience store in Barangay San Isidro.

In a separate operation, a suspected drug pusher was killed in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Kaong in Silang, Cavite around 9 a.m., Thursday.

A police report said Noel Reyes resisted arrest by firing his gun, forcing the authorities to shoot him down.

Mark Anthony Almazanalias, Reyes’ companion, had escaped.

Police recovered six sachets of suspected shabu and a 9-mm caliber gun from the scene.

