P6-M cocaine found in coastal Divilacan town of Isabela

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabelaâ€“A kilogram of cocaine worth P6-million was found floating along the shorelines of Barangay Bicobian village in the coastal town of Divilacan on Sunday.

Fishermen discovered the illegal substance inside a black plastic bag that was wrapped with packaging tape, said Police Colonel Mariano Rodriguez, Isabela police director.

The package was initially handed to the Naval Intelligence and Security Group-Northern Luzon. But Police Captain Geriyell Frogoso, Divilacan police chief, said the narcotics have been turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), which has jurisdiction over drug cases.

PDEA chemist Jomar Concepcion has confirmed that the substance was cocaine.

In February 2018, a blue container carrying 18 packs of cocaine worth P79-million was found in the same coastal town.  INQ

