P60B budget needed to achieve herd immunity vs Covid-19 — DoH

HEALTH Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd said on Thursday the government needs over P60 billion to vaccinate 70 percent of the country’s population in order to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

According to Duque, the Department of Finance (DoF) has reported that by the end of 2021, the country will be able to gather 195 million doses, which will cover 97 million Filipinos.

“We will be able to go beyond the 77 million Filipinos to reach herd immunity. Having said that, we are confident that we will be able to provide vaccines,” he said during the House of Representatives 2022 budget briefing.

Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman asked Duque how much is still needed to vaccinate the 70 percent.

Duque said, “It’s 60 billion for the loans and 2.5 billion for the GOP (Government of the Philippines),” Duque said.

Duque also expressed confidence that DoH can inoculate children once the government allows it.

“We are confident that we will be able to provide vaccines, and has been committed by our vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez, that this can already include inoculation of children but exactly what would be the age threshold is being determined as of yet,” he said.



He also added that all vaccine expert panels and experts groups are working double time to come up with technical reports that include policies and amendments.

“Hopefully, by next week, they will be able to give us the technical report that will underpin a policy amendment, which means we can start inoculating children,” he added.

As of August 29, the Health department reported 33.099 million doses have been administered in the country. About 19.314 million individuals have received their first dose while 13.784 million are now fully vaccinated against the disease.