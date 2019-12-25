P680k-worth of â€˜shabuâ€™ seized in Cavite
SAN PEDRO CITY â€” Police arrested a suspected illegal drug pusher during an operation hours before Christmas Eve in General Trias City, Cavite.
The suspect was identified as Joselito Paredes, 40. Police said he was included in their drug watch list.
Cavite police chief Col. Marlon Santos, in a text message Wednesday, said undercover policemen carried out the buy-bust around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in Barangay San Francisco.
Police recovered from the suspect six sachets or 100.05 grams of suspected shabu (crystal meth), worth P680,000.
Santos said an investigation continued to trace Paredesâ€™ source of illegal drugs. Maricar Cinco
