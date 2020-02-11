P68M worth of shabu seized from 2 Africans in QC buy-bust

MANILA, Philippines — Ten kilos of suspected crystal meth or shabu worth about P68 million was seized from two Africans during a buy-bust operation in Quezon City on Tuesday.

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested Lawrence Ikegwuruka, a 27-year-old from Nigeria; and Michella Augustine, 23 from Madagascar.

The PDEA conducted the buy-bust operation at Don A. Roces Avenue in Brgy. Paligsahan, Quezon City at about 9:30 a.m.

The suspects are now detained in PDEA headquarters and are facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.