P6M worth of ‘shabu’ seized in Cavite bust

SAN PEDRO CITY –– Anti-narcotics agents seized P6 million worth of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) in an operation in Bacoor City in Cavite province on Saturday.

Arrested in the operation were Jeffrey Garcia Santos, 39, a resident of Don Carlos Village, Pasay City, and Alexander Maulha Said, 28, from Quezon City.

Authorities said Santos and Said were arrested by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in a buy-bust operation around 11 a.m. in a mall parking lot in Barangay Molino.

Melvin Estoque, PDEA director in Calabarzon, said they recovered about 1,000 grams of suspected shabu worth P6.8 million.

The suspects are held at the PDEA regional headquarters in Calamba City, Laguna.

