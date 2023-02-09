P7.9-M worth of illegal drugs seized in week-long police ops in Ilocos region

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte—Police authorities in the Ilocos region seized over P7.9-million worth of illegal drugs from Jan. 23 to 29.

In a statement on Thursday (Feb. 9), Brig. Gen. John Chua, director of Police Regional Office 1 (PRO1), said at least 44.49 grams of “shabu” (crystal meth), 518.75 grams of marijuana, and 38,120 pieces of marijuana plants valued at P7.9 million were confiscated by authorities in the four provinces in the region.

According to Chua, at least 85 operations conducted in a week also led to the arrest of 92 drug personalities in the region.

The effort was part of the nationwide implementation of simultaneous anti-criminality and law enforcement operations where authorities across the country roll out a “synchronized all-out campaign against illegal drug personalities, most wanted persons, and loose firearms.”

Aside from the arrest of suspected illegal drug personalities, police also nabbed a total of 230 wanted persons in the region.

“These feats in the arrest of wanted persons and drug personalities are breakthroughs in PRO 1’s continuing effort against all forms of criminality,” said Chua.

