P750-K worth of ecstasy declared as keychains seized in Pasay

Elements of PDEA, NAIA personnel, and Customs seize party drugs inside a parcel intended for Cebu.  /BOC

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities seized about P750,000 worth of party drugs stored inside a parcel, which was declared as “keychains,” the Bureau of Customs (BOC) said Friday.

In a statement, BOC said its team in Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, and NAIA-Inter Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group seized 196 pieces of ecstasy and 151 grams of MDMA powder/crystal (raw ecstasy) at the Central Mail Exchange Center in Pasay.

Customs said a certain person sent the package from Amersfoort, Netherlands, to be delivered to Cebu City. No further details were given about the recipient.

The party drugs are now under the custody of PDEA for further investigation, BOC said.[ac]

