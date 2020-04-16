P8.275 million worth of smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga City

MANILA, Philippines — Assorted smuggled cigarettes amounting to P8.275 million were intercepted by authorities in Zamboanga City, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) reported Thursday.

Some 300 master cases of smuggled Bravo, Fort, Tradition, LS, Astro cigarettes were found onboard vessel MJ NR 4 in Barangay Lower Calarian in Zamboanga City during an operation conducted by the BOC-Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) Zamboanga Operatives, in coordination with the Naval Intelligence and Security Group-Western Mindanao (NISG-WM) and Naval Special Operating Unit (NAVSOU) on April 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

The operation was conducted following reports that a motorized banca loaded with alleged smuggled cigarettes from Jolo, Sulu is anchored within the vicinity of Stanvac Lower Calarian, Zamboanga City.

The shipment will be subjected to issuance of Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD) for lack of permit from the National Tobacco Administration (NTA) and for violation of Executive Order No. 245 and Republic Act No. 10863, BOC said.

FEATURED STORIES

Executive No. 245 is the Amended Rules and Regulations Governing the Exportation and Importation of Tobacco and Tobacco Products while Republic Act No. 10863 refers to the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

District Collector Segundo Sigmundfreud Barte Jr. said that BOC Zamboanga will continue to intensify its campaign against smuggled cigarettes even if efforts related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are in place.

EDV

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ