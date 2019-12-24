P800-M shabu seized from Chinese national in QC drug bust
MANILA, Philippines —Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agents seized an estimated P800 million worth of crystal meth or shabu from a Chinese national following a buy-bust operation in Barangay Sienna, Quezon City on Tuesday.
Joel Plaza, PDEA – Metro Manila director, identified the arrested suspect as Zhang Yun Quan alias Francis, 30.
Plaza said anti-drug operatives confiscated around two kilograms of shabu worth around P13.6 million from the suspect.
A follow-up operation at the suspect’s apartment in the same village allegedly being used as a shabu warehouse led to the discovery of another 116 kilograms of shabu worth around P788 million.
The illegal drugs were concealed in Chinese tea bags, Plaza said.
He added that the Regional Special Enforcement Team of the PDEA Regional Office in the National Capital Region (PDEA-RO-NCR) has been monitoring the suspect for the past two weeks.
Charges for possession and selling of illegal illegal drugs under the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against Zhang.
