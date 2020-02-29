P800K worth ‘shabu’ seized in Naga City

LEGAZPI CITY — Anti-narcotics operatives confiscated suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) worth P800,000 from three suspected drug personalities in a buy-bust operation in Naga City on Friday night.
Col. Felix Servita Jr., Naga City police chief, said in a report that Neil Latumbo, 38; Romeo Remetir, 51; and his live-in partner Lorena Alcantara, 50, were arrested in Barangay (village) Bagumbayan Sur at the residence of the couple at around 11:45 p.m.
Senior Master Sergeant Tobias Bongon, Naga City police spokesperson, said during the operation, the undercover police bought a knot-tied sachet of shabu worth P80,000.
He said Latumbo, a resident of Barangay Caroyroyan, Pili, Camariners Sur, was the direct contact of the operatives.
A total of 120 grams of suspected shabu were seized, including the buy-bust item, Bongon added.
