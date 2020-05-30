PACC assures transparency in govt purchase of medical supplies

TRANSPARENCY remains a priority of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration, the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) assured the public, following claims about the procurement of allegedly “overpriced” medical supplies intended to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid -19) in the country.

In a program aired over dzRJ radio, PACC Chairman Dante Jimenez promised that all reports about the procurement of medical equipment and supplies for the coronavirus response would be validated to dispel any doubts about any misuse of public funds.

“Transparency is really assured and I think, in the PACC, we’ll make sure that all these information from the other branch of the government, like the Senate, will be fully validated and checked,” Jimenez said.

“Mahirap po kasi ngayon sa panahong ito magtuturuan po tayo and event without validation of such reports. If you have, then it’s the time to consolidate them and later on pag naayos na itong ating issue on Covid-19, because we are in a critical times,” he added.

Jimenez made the statement after Senators Franklin Drilon and Panfilo “Ping” Lacson expressed their concern about the allegedly overpriced medical equipment and supplies purchased by the government.

The same supplies were reportedly bought by the private sector at a lower price.

The PACC chief urged the senators to give the Office of the President the time to release its official report about the procurement.

“The President assured the Senate that he will give the report to them and sana magkaroon po ng respetuhan ang bawat (that there would be respect for each) branch of the government. Kasi makikita po natin ang ginagawa ng (Because we will see what the) Executive branch (is doing), especially ng mga (these) departments,” Jimenez said.

Duterte admitted that he authorized the purchase of medical supplies regardless of the cost during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. He said he would take full responsibility for the issue.

In his public address on Thursday, the President assured the nation that he would “not f*ck” with public funds as he fended off speculations about the alleged irregular equipment purchases.

“Hindi kami nambobola. Sinabi ko, (We are not kidding. I said) do not f**k with the people’s money. With more reason that we will not f**k with the money,” Duterte said about the recent medical procurement.

“May I inform Senator(s) Drilon and Ping Lacson and everybody, ganun ang nangyari (that’s what happened). We will have a report coming your way and that is the stand of the Office of the President. Kami ho ang nag utos niyan (We ordered the supply purchase),” he added.

Early this week, the President asked the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to carefully study allegations that a local supplier was selling overpriced medical equipment in the country.