PACC chair Dante Jimenez is new antidrug czar

MANILA, Philippines — Anticrime advocate and Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) chair Dante Jimenez is the country’s new anti-drug czar.

President Rodrigo Duterte has named Jimenez as cochair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs, a post briefly held by opposition leader and Vice President Leni Robredo last year.

Malacañang on Friday released a list of Duterte’s recent appointees, which included the PACC chair. His appointment was signed by the President last Feb. 21.

Jimenez, a staunch anticrime advocate, used to lead the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption prior to his appointment to the PACC in 2018.

