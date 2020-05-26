PACC to probe ‘overpriced’ PhilHeath Covid-19 test kits

THE Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) will be investigating the alleged overpriced coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) test kits shouldered by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), its spokesman said on Tuesday.

In a statement, PACC Commissioner Greco Belgica said the investigation was in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive to investigate irregularities regarding the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Sa lahat ng nangyayari sa ating bansa ngayon, makasarili at inutil ang tawag sa taong makakaisip pang magnakaw sa ating mga kababayan. Pati ba naman testing package dodoblehin mo pa ang presyo para lang kumita (With all that’s happening in our country now, those who are thinking of pocketing the public money are selfish and inutile. They’re even doubling the price of testing package just to earn money),” Belgica said.

Belgica stressed that the huge price difference of the testing package between Philhealth and the Philippine Red Cross was “very alarming.”

“Hindi ko maintindihan kung bakit ganoon kalaki ang discrepancy. Sa Philippine Red Cross, P4,000 lang ang testing package pero sa Philhealth, P8,150 per testing package. Bakit nagkaganon (I don’t understand why there’s a big discrepancy. In Philippine Red Cross, the testing package is only P4,000 but in PhilHealth, it’s P8,150 per testing package. Why is it like that)?” he said.

Belgica made the statement after Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, in a hearing last week, questioned PhilHealth’s P8,150 Covid-19 test package, saying it was a “little overpriced.”

Drilon warned that the cost may lead to the “depletion” of PhilHealth’s resources and an estimated P8.3 billion loss due to “overpayment.”

During the same Senate hearing, Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd explained that the cost of PhilHealth’s Covid-19 tests, which range from P2,710 to P8,150, would depend on how the accredited testing laboratories procured the testing kits.

If the testing was paid for by the health department and the test kit was donated, Duque said the Covid-19 test would cost P2,710.

He also assured the public that the PhilHealth package would be immediately reviewed.

Meanwhile, Belgica urged the public to report all Covid-19 related corruption and assured them that such would be acted upon accordingly.