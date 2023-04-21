Pacific Avenue Announce National Tour Behind Debut Album ‘Flowers’

Illawarra-based pop rock quartet Pacific Avenue will release their debut album, Flowers, on Friday, 5th May. The band will celebrate its release with a run of headline shows in late July and early August, where they’ll be supported by Rum Jungle and Go-Jo.

The tour kicks off on Friday, 28th July at Jack Rabbit Slims in the heart of Perth. Pacific Avenue will head to Adelaide’s Lion Arts Factory for an all ages show on Sunday, 29th July, before hitting Melbourne’s 170 Russell on Friday, 4th August, and Brisbane’s The Triffid on Saturday, 5th August. The tour wraps up at The Metro in Sydney on Saturday, 12th August.

Pacific Avenue – ‘Chasing Cars’ (Snow Patrol cover)

[embedded content]

Pacific Avenue released their latest single, ‘Spin Me Like Your Records’, in February 2023. The track will join previous singles ‘Leaving For London’ (#57 in triple j’s Hottest 100 2022), ‘Give It Up For Yourself’ and ‘Easy Love’ (#108 in triple j’s Hottest 200 of 2021) on the forthcoming LP.

‘Spin Me Like Your Records’ and ‘Leaving For London’ were last-minute additions to album track listing. “We got to a point where we thought we’d finished the album and had a listening party with our label, publisher and management, and while we loved it, we all thought it could use some straight-up-and-down classic rock songs,” the band explained in a statement.

This led to the composition of the two aforementioned singles as well as another album track, ‘Modern Lovers.’ “I don’t think the album would be the same without them,” the band said.

Pacific Avenue ‘Flowers’ Tour 2023

w/Rum Jungle, Go-Jo

Friday, 28th July – Jack Rabbit Slims, Perth WA (18+)

Sunday, 29th July – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA (AA)

Friday, 4th August – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC (18+)

Saturday, 5th August – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD (AA)

Saturday, 12th August – The Metro, Sydney NSW (AA)

Tickets on sale now

