Pacquiao camp asks political foes to stop politicking

AS international boxing icon Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao prepares for his world boxing bout on August 21, his camp on Tuesday asked political foes to stop politicking in the face of rising coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases and increasing allegations of corruption in government agencies.

Ronwald Munsayac, PDP-Laban executive director, issued the appeal even as he asked Filipinos to support Pacquiao in his championship bout against Cuban Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas.

“Sana tigilan na muna ng expelled members namin na sila Cusi & Matibag ang pagbabato ng isyu at pamumulitika sa gitna ng pandemya (We are hoping that the expelled party members such as Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi and Melvin Matibag, party secretary general, stop throwing issues and politicking in the midst of the epidemic),” Munsayac said.

Last month, Cusi replaced Pacquiao as PDD-Laban president.

The Cusi bloc also said that Pacquiao technically expelled himself from the party because he violated its constitution and bylaws.

“Umaasa po kami na magkaisa po ang mga Pilipino ngayong linggo sa pag suporta sa ating pambansang kamao Sen. Manny Pacquiao sa kanyang world championship fight (We are hoping that Filipinos join in supporting Sen. Manny Pacquiao in his world championship fight this week), Munsayac said.

“Dahil sa laban niya na ito, mas madami pa siya matutulungan na mga kababayan natin na mahihirap (Because of this fight, the senator can help more people, particularly the poor),” he stressed.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

“Nakaka lungkot lang na madami sa mga opisyal ng administrasyon na ito ay panay pamumulitika ang inaatupag sa gitna ng tumataas na covid cases at dumadaming alegasyon ng korapsyon sa iba’t ibang ahensya ng gobyerno (It is sad that in the midst of the pandemic and increasing allegation of a number of corruption cases in various government agencies, there are people in this administration who engage in politicking),” he added.

The statement of Munsayac was sought after Matibag reportedly said in an interview that Pacquiao has a “plan to put up a lot of national parties ‘para doon sa desire na tumakbo siyang presidente’ (where he might choose to run as president).”