Pacquiao files P100-M cyberlibel suit vs Quiboloy

WORLD boxing icon Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao on Tuesday filed a P100-Million cyber-libel case against Pastor Apollo Quiboloy before the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office.

Pacquiao’s action stemmed from a television and social media post by Quiboloy, owner of Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) where he alleged that the senator misused funds for unfinished Sarangani Sports Training Center that eventually became a “white elephant.”

Quiboloy also allegedly claimed that the project had cost the government P3.5 billion as he showed pictures of dilapidated bleachers and overgrown grass.

In a 13-page complaint, Pacquiao said that Quiboloy should pay 100 million in damages plus attorney’s fee for “using his power and influence to spread fake news and false information.”

“He used this deliberate falsehood to brainwash the minds of the Filipino public, recklessly propagating lies to blacken the image and reputation of an honest public servant. He even had the audacity to quote the Holy Scripture in furtherance of his lies, misleading his flock, and confusing the public, with the end in view of blackening another’s reputation,” the complaint said.

“His statements, as outlined below, are far from hollow. They are criminal in nature and cannot go unpunished,” it added.

Pacquiao said that prior to his trip to the United States for an international boxing match, a video was leaked to the public where he was heard complaining about the worsening corruption in the country.



The video apparently incensed President Duterte who challenged Pacquiao to prove his claim that corruption in his administration has worsened.

“My statement relating to the prevalence of corruption in the Philippines under the current administration and the time of the Covid-19 pandemic is based on findings from documents and information I obtained from concerned citizens. Prior to leaving for the USA for my world championship fight while representing the flag and country, I had a press conference on July3, 2021, where I showed further proof of the prevalence of graft and corruption in the administration,” the complaint said.