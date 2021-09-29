Pacquiao may now focus on presidential campaign with retirement – Pimentel

THE decision of Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao to retire from professional boxing will allow him to focus on his campaign to win the presidency in the 2022 national elections.

Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd stressed this on Wednesday following Pacquiao’s announcement on social media of his decision to hang his gloves.

Pimentel and Pacquiao lead the other faction of the ruling party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban). The other group is led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

Pacquiao had declared his desire to run for president in next year’s polls.

Asked to comment on Pacquiao’s move, Pimentel, in a text message, said, “The same focus (includes discipline) he showed in winning a world record 8 divisions (weight classes) in boxing, he will now give to his campaign and beyond.”

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto 3rd said Pacquiao “will always be the greatest boxer of all time.”

“The Filipino pride of General Santos City! I wish him well,” Sotto added.



Pacquiao, chairman of the Senate committee on public works, on Wednesday tackled on 24 proposed bills at the House of Representatives and two at the Senate that seek to create engineering districts, name and rename bridges, and construct roads, bridges and tunnels nationwide.

The committee also tackled Pacquiao’s proposed Senate Bill (SB) 2122 adopting a 30-year national infrastructure master plan.

Pacquiao said SB 2122 provides an overall road map for the construction industry, investors, and allied sectors in pursuing their long-term strategies.