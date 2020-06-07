Pacquiao ready to fight anytime – Fernandez

CHIEF trainer Buboy Fernandez said it would be easy to bring Manny Pacquiao back to fighting form once quarantine restrictions allow training for boxing.

Manny Pacquiao (right) throws a solid right on Adrien Broner during the World Boxing Association welterweight championship at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. AFP FILE PHOTO

Fernandez, who is also the vice mayor of Polangui, Albay, said the eight-division world champion is ready to take on any welterweight warrior such as World Boxing Organization champions Terence Crawford, Danny Garcia and Mikey Garcia, among others.

“Walang problema kasi derederecho ‘yung light training niya, at nagpapapawis siya lagi kaya walang problema sa kanya (There’s no problem because his light training has been continuous, and because he sweats it out regularly, it’s not a problem for him),” Fernandez told The Manila Times in a phone interview.

Fernandez reasoned that in spite of being 41 years old, Pacquiao has had an impressive win-loss-draw record of 62-7-2 with 39 knockouts and continues to fuel his passion for boxing with stamina and endurance training.

Besides, there’s no telling the fighting senator with either words or fists that it’s time to throw in the towel.

“Hindi na tayo mahihirapan ibalik ‘yung stamina niya ‘pag may schedule na. Nasabi ko nga nung birthday niya kahit dalawang fight na lang. Nothing to prove naman. Pero mahirap pilitin ang senator na ‘wag nang lumaban. So, hintayin natin siya magdesisyon (We won’t have a difficult time bringing his stamina up to speed once there’s a schedule already. I even told him on his birthday that two more fights would be enough. There’s nothing more to prove. But it’s difficult to tell a fighting senator to stop fighting. So, we wait for him to decide when),”said Fernandez.

“Siguro ‘yung determination niya, at nasa puso niya pa rin lumaban. Nagugulat pa tayo na bumabagsak pa ‘yung mga kalaban niya (Maybe it’s his determination, and it’s still in his heart to keep fighting. We’re just surprised that his opponents still get knocked down),” admitted Fernandez, referring to Pacquiao’s last fight wherein he knocked down Keith Thurman in the first round to eventually win via split decision in Las Vegas last July.

When asked if he has any predictions about Pacquiao’s next contender, Fernandez said that he has no knowledge when it comes to the negotiation table. But if his childhood pal will call on him to begin training, he is good to go.

“Hindi tayo makakapag-decide niyan. Depende ‘yan sa pag-uusapan ni senator at ng promoter. Kung ano desisyon nila, importante sa atin laging nakahanda lang tayo (It’s up to us to decide that. That all depends on the discussion between the senator and the promoter. Whatever their decision, what’s important is that we’re always prepared),” he explained. “Wala pa naman nag-confirm. Ayoko magsalita nang tapos. Hintayin na lang natin magkasundo (There hasn’t been any confirmation. I don’t want to set anything in stone. Let’s wait for all concerned parties to come to an agreement).”

“‘Yung fighting senator, eh, lagi naman naka-prepare ‘yan. Hindi naman nagpapabaya sa sarili ‘yan. Nag-light training ‘yan. May trainer man siya o wala, nag-eensayo ‘yan (The fighting senator is always ready. He never lets himself go. He does light training. Whether he has a trainer or not, he exercises),” he notes.