Pacquiao to announce 2022 election plans by Sept 19

SEN. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao will decide on his presidential bid in the upcoming 2022 elections on or before the September 19 national assembly of his wing of the Partido ng Demokratikong Pilipino –Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), according to Ronwald “Ron” Munsayac, party spokesman and executive director.

In a virtual press conference via the zoom platform, Munsayac told reporters that Pacquiao, the party president, is guided by his three options: a run for the presidency, re-election as senator and retirement from politics.

The party spokesman added that come September 19, the Pacquiao wing of the PDP-Laban is set to proclaim the senator as its presidential bet in the 2022 national elections but will respect and support his decision should he decide not to pursue this.

Munsayac, however, said that party members and officials were optimistic that the boxing icon-turned-politician is pushing through with his plan to run for president, as they were working on his candidacy.

Munsayac also confirmed that Pacquiao has been talking to notable political personalities for possible alliances.

He said the senator had initial talks with Vice President Leonor “Leni” Robredo, Senate President Vicente Sotto 3rd and Sen. Panfilo Lacson, among others before he left for his boxing match against Cuban boxing champion Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas last August 21.

Asked on who is likely to be Pacquiao’s running mate, Munsayac said he cannot divulge it by now as the senator has more than five personalities to choose from to be his vice president.



On the possible senatorial slate of the party, the PDP spokesman begged not to name names but hinted that as of now they’re focused on six possible senatorial candidates from a list of at least 80 people.