Pacquiao to bare 2022 plans next month

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines waves and bows at the crow after losing against Yordenis Ugas of Cuba following the WBA Welterweight Championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 21, 2021. AFP PHOTO

BOXING legend Manny Pacquiao will announce in September whether he will run for president or not in 2022.

He issued the statement after being defeated by Cuba’s Yordenis Ugas on Sunday (Manila Time) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I will make (an) announcement next month, am facing bigger problem, more difficult work than boxing. You know I want to help the people,” the 42-year-old eight-division world champion said when asked if he will run for president next year.

The senator has earlier been reported to be eyeing the highest post in the land, with some officials of the PDP-Laban party claiming that he has been talking to other political parties to solidify his plan in case the ruling party will not endorse him as its presidential candidate.