Pacquiao to file CoC for president on Oct. 1

TWO days after announcing his retirement from boxing, Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao has finally decided to pursue his presidential bid in the upcoming 2022 national elections.

According to Ron Munsayac, spokesman and executive director of the Pacquiao wing of the PDP-Laban, the senator will be filing his certificate of candidacy (CoC) this Friday.

“Sen. Pacquiao will make his 2022 run for president on the first day of CoC filing, which was set from October 1 to October 8,” Munsayac said.

On September 29, the boxer-turned politician formally announced his retirement from boxing after more than.

In a pre-recorded video, Pacquiao announced his retirement from boxing and formally bade goodbye to a sport which he described as his passion, amassing a record of 62-8-2.

The announcement was made a week after Pacquiao accepted a nomination by the PDP-Laban party as its standard bearer in the upcoming 2022 national elections.

His last fight likely helped him decide to rather focus on his presidential bid. On August 21, Pacquiao lost via unanimous decision to Cuban boxer Yordenis Ugas. The defeat was his second in his last five boxing bouts.

At 42 years old, Pacquiao ends his 26-year, 72-fight career with 62 wins, eight losses and two draws. Of those 62 wins, 39 were by knockout and 23 by decision.

He won 12 world titles.