Pacquiao tops SWS senatorial survey in April 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino boxing icon and former senator Manny Pacquiao topped the survey on preferred senators of local voters conducted by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) in April this year.

According to SWS, the national survey results from April 15 to 18 revealed that Pacquiao garnered the most votes, followed by Senator Ramon Revilla Jr. and former Senator Vicente Sotto III.

Other senatorial bets included in the top 12 were Senator Christopher Go (4th), former senator Manuel Villar Jr. (5th), Senator Manuel Lapid (6th), Senator Ronald dela Rosa (7th), Senator Imee Marcos (8th), Senator Erwin Tulfo (9th), former President Rodrigo Duterte (10th), Senator Panfilo Lacson (11th), and Senator Pia Cayetano (12th).

Meanwhile, those who secured a spot from 13th to 31st were former Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno, followed by former Vice Presidents Leni Robredo and Jejomar Binay; Atty. Chel Diokno; and former Senators Antonio Trillanes IV, Francis Pangilinan, and Senator Dick Gordon.

Other senatorial bets included in the list were former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, Atty. Larry Gadon, former Senator Bam Aquino, former Interior Secretary Mar Roxas, television host Willie Revillame, Dr. Willie Ong, former Senator Franklin Drilon, newly appointed Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, former Senator Gringo Honasan, and former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista.

Mr. Arnel Ty commissioned the survey. It was conducted using face-to-face computer-assisted personal interviews with 1,200 Filipino adults — 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance of Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao, the SWS said.

