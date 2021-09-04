Pacquiao weighs options: Pursue boxing or a national post

INTERNATIONAl boxing icon Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao said he would announce before October 1 on whether or not he would retire from his boxing and political career or stay in politics.

In a radio interview, Pacquiao said he would discuss these plans with his family after his quarantine imposed on him upon his arrival from Las Vegas where he lost in his bout against Yordenis Ugas.

“Or I might retire from politics. Ayaw ko ng plastikan (I hate pretensions),” he said, adding that he has kept his integrity intact but people continue to attack his name.

Pacquiao stressed that he has neither fooled anyone nor stole because there is a God who has given him strength.

The Pimentel faction of the Partido Demokratikong Pilipino (PDP)-Laban is planning to endorse Pacquiao as its president candidate in 2022.

Although he is careful in making any announcement on his political career, Pacquiao nevertheless has given hints of his presidential plans by stating that he has a “22-round” priority measure if he becomes president.

Pacquiao said he is certain he would hurt people should he run for the presidency because of endemic corruption in government.



“Your days are numbered,” he stressed as he pointed out that there were addicts of corruption.

Asked on who his vice presidential candidate should be should he run for President, Pacquiao blurted: “Abangan…maganda yan (Wait..that is nice).”

Pacquiao also said he was confident that the Commission on Elections (Comelec) would recognize the Pimentel PDP-Laban faction as the legitimate party and reject the (Energy Secretary Alfonso) Cusi faction.

He said insiders have told him that Cusi wants to control the PDP-Laban so that who ever wins the presidency he would seek the post as Executive Secretary “as a stepping stone for his career.”

Pacquiao said many joined the PDP-Laban after then Davao Mayor Rodrigo Duterte won the presidency “for their personal benefit.”

The PDP-Laban was formed in the ’80s by the late Senate president Aquilino Pimentel Jr., father of Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd who now heads his group in the PDP-Laban.