Padaca says Sandigan reversed her graft conviction for misuse of agri funds

MANILA, Philippines — Former Isabela governor Grace Padaca on Saturday said the Sandiganbayan has granted her motion for reconsideration and reversed her graft conviction for alleged involvement in the misuse of some P25 million in agriculture funds in 2006.

In a Facebook post, Padaca said that the development served as a “good news” for her.

She then shared a portion of the decision released by the Sandiganbayan Third Division dated June 23.

“Sa totoo lang, hindi na ako umasa noon na babaligtarin pa ng mga judge ang desisyon nila laban sa akin, but I am thankful for this new and positive development,” she said.

(In truth, I did not expect that the justices will overturn the decision against me, but I am thankful for this new and positive development.)

The Sandiganbayan decision read that Padaca’s motion for reconsideration filed Dec. 2, 2019, for her conviction in the crime of violating Sec. 3 (e) of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act was reversed, therefor acquitting her for the charge.

The decision also read that hold departure order in relation to Padaca’s graft case was lifted.

“Likewise, the bail bond she posted for her provisional liberty in the same case is ordered returned to her, subject to the usual accounting and auditing requirement,” the decision, which was signed by Presiding Judge Amparo Cabotaje-Tang, further read.

However, the Anti-Graft Court denied granting Padaca’s other motion for reconsideration to overturn her conviction for Malversation of Public Funds under Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code, citing “lack of merit.”

It was in November 2019 when the Sandiganbayan found Padaca guilty of graft and malversation after she was accused of granting funds to the Economic Development for Western Isabela and Northern Luzon Foundation, Inc. (EDWINLFI)—a non-government organization—without public bidding and of violating procurement regulations.

The court originally sentenced Padaca to up to 14 years for graft, and 10 years for malversation of public funds.

Padaca, a former broadcast journalist who entered politics and went on to become a Ramon Magsaysay Award recipient for government service in 2008, was also perpetually disqualified from holding public office.

