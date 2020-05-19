Paddy Bowden, Estranged Wife Of Iron Maiden Singer Bruce Dickinson, Has Died

Paddy Bowden, the estranged wife of nearly 30 years to Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson, has passed away in a “tragic accident”.

As reported by The Independent, Bowden was found dead in the couple’s marital Chiswick home in West London. The two were understood to have split back in 2018, with Dickinson believed to be living in France.

“This is a terrible tragedy which appears to be a tragic accident. Our children Austin, Griffin and Kia and I are devastated,” Dickinson said in a statement given to the publication.

“Out of respect for Paddy we won’t be making any further comment at this hugely difficult and painful time for our family.”

Earlier this year, Iron Maiden cancelled their forthcoming Australian tour – set to go ahead later this month – due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent restrictions on mass gatherings and live concerts.

Rest in Peace, Paddy Bowden.