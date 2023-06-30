PAF aircraft bring 86 stranded passengers in Batanes back to Manila

MANILA, Philippines — The two Philippine Air Force (PAF) aircraft initially intended for official purposes in Batanes were used to transport 86 airline passengers stranded in the country’s northernmost province.

The two C-295 aircraft used to transport passengers to Manila on Thursday were intended for the movement of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff General Andres Centino during his official visit to the troops of the Northern Luzon Command.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These individuals had been left stranded due to flight cancellations from various airlines thus prompting the humanitarian transport,” the PAF said in a statement on Friday.

“This compassionate act not only reunited families, but also helped individuals who needed to get back to their jobs or schools, as well as those who had to secure critical services that are only available in Metro Manila,” added the AFP’s one of the major service branches.

FEATURED STORIES

On Thursday, Centino visited the fishermen’s shelter on Mavulis Island, the country’s northernmost island where a naval detachment is also located. He led a flag-raising ceremony at a sovereignty marker there.

He also visited the naval detachment in Itbayat and the headquarters of the 10th Marine Company in Basco before spending the night aboard BRP Tarlac (LD601).

“I appreciate what you are doing for the country. It is because of you that we are able to monitor activities in this area and assert our sovereignty,” Centino told troops in a speech.

“I hope that you show the true heart of a military personnel in this difficult deployment,” he added.

RELATED STORY

Aquatic lifeline: PH Navy ship desalinates seawater for Mayon evacuees

je

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>