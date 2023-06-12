Pag-asa Island fisherfolk to receive almost P5 million in aid

MANILA, Philippines — To help fishermen maximize their catch in the West Philippine Sea, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) is set to provide P4.95 million-worth of equipment for them.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the fishing gear and post-harvest equipment for beneficiaries will be transported by BRP (Barko ng Republika ng Pilipinas) Francisco Dagohoy from Puerto Princesa City to Pag-asa Island.

The vessel will embark on a two-day journey to Pag-asa Island starting today, June 12, according to the PCG.

A send-off ceremony for BRP Francisco Dagohoy was held in Oyster Bay Naval Base in Brgy. Macarascas, Puerto Princesa City.

Aboard BRP Francisco Dagohoy are fishing gear such as fish stalls, fish containers, plastic floaters, twines, lead sinkers, and deep sea payao.

Also included are post-harvest equipment such as blast freezer, ice coolers, industrial weighing scales, crate storages, seawater flake ice machine, and a generator set.

Meanwhile, Pagasa Island fishermen will also receive training on proper fish handling, good manufacturing practices, and sanitation standards from BFAR personnel.

The program’s beneficiaries will come from the Kalayaan Palawan Farmers and Fisherfolks Association, as well as the Spratlys Strong and Brave Women Association.

Pag-asa Island is the largest island in the Kalayaan Island Group serving as the seat of the local government of the Municipality of Kalayaan in Palawan province.

More than 400 civilian locals — including some 70 children — call the island home together with stationed military, law enforcement, and civilian government personnel.

